Alderson Broaddus University announces new degree programs

PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus University has announced three new degree programs.

The College of Humanities, Education & Social Sciences has added a Bachelor of Arts in Recreation & Fitness Studies, and The College of Health, Science, Technology & Mathematics has added a Bachelor of Science in Health Science and an Associate of Science in Engineering.

“Throughout its history, Alderson Broaddus University has been at the forefront in creating new academic programs,” explains Dr. James M. Owston, EdD, Interim Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs. “These three new offerings will provide our existing and future students with additional career opportunities.”

As part of its mission “to prepare students to succeed in their chosen disciplines” and the strategic decision model to increase the competitiveness of the University, each program was reviewed by the Dean’s Council and voted upon by the full Faculty Assembly.

The Bachelor of Science in Health Science is a generalist degree that allows students with an existing associate degree in an allied health field to complete a health-related bachelor’s degree.

The Associate of Science Degree in Engineering is a two-year program that concentrates on the requisite math skills and engineering problem-solving critical for entry into a bachelor’s program in engineering.

Created for students interested in a career as coaches, scouts, personal trainers, fitness instructors, physical therapists, postsecondary teachers, recreation and park managers, and youth sports and camp coordinators, the newly created Bachelor of Arts in Recreation & Fitness Studies within the College of Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences prepares students for professional graduate programs.

