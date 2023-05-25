Bridgeport City Council approves funding for new ice skating rink

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council is making plans for a new ice skating rink.

City Council approved nearly $250,000 for an ice rink at The Bridge Sports Complex earlier this week.

The green light for the funding is, so far, temporary as final details and logistics are worked out.

The final decision of whether or not the ice rink is coming to Bridgeport will likely be made within the next 30-40 days.

