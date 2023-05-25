Cheat Area Public Library closed for renovations

Generic photo of children's books.
Generic photo of children's books.(Unsplash)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Cheat Area Public library will be closed for more than a week for renovations.

According to a release, the library will be closed until Saturday, June 3 while crews make two dedicated areas for a book sale and a children’s area.

Officials say both spaces have been combined at the library.

The new children’s area will have picture books to check out in addition to learning tools, toys and new spaces.

The renovations will also allow more space to create study and lounge areas throughout the entire building.

The Cheat Area Public Library is located on Crosby St. in Morgantown.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Award-winning country music star to perform in West Virginia
5 car crash in Nutter Fort sends one to the hospital
WVSP: Man walking in roadway killed after being hit by semi
Sheriff: Human remains found in Randolph County
Dalton Haas
Former West Virginia House candidate sentenced for COVID fraud

Latest News

Kacy Lawlis
Woman charged in connection to Harrison County drive-by shooting
Jason Cosner
Man shoots dogs, chickens, cow while smoking meth, police say
Tyler C Wins Region WDTV SPORTS
Tyler Consolidated Wins Region - WDTV SPORTS
Lewis County Wins Region WDTV SPORTS
Lewis County vs RCB Highlights - WDTV Sports