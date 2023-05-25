Cheat Area Public Library closed for renovations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Cheat Area Public library will be closed for more than a week for renovations.

According to a release, the library will be closed until Saturday, June 3 while crews make two dedicated areas for a book sale and a children’s area.

Officials say both spaces have been combined at the library.

The new children’s area will have picture books to check out in addition to learning tools, toys and new spaces.

The renovations will also allow more space to create study and lounge areas throughout the entire building.

The Cheat Area Public Library is located on Crosby St. in Morgantown.

