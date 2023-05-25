Dolores Ann Floyd, 89, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023. She was born in Fairmont on September 1, 1933, a daughter of the late John and Mary Slate. Dolores retired from the Fairmont State Business Office. She was an avid sports fan, especially the Steelers and Pirates. She enjoyed flowers and her lawn. Dolores is survived by her children, Debra Piscura and her husband Bob, James Floyd, Jr. and his wife Kim, and Maureen and her significant other Henry; grandchildren, Erica, Mark, Jr, Gina, Casey, Morgan, Britney, Lesia, and Luis; great grandchildren, Noah, Joe, Ariana, Carrick, Brodie, Everly, Macy, Bruce III, Alani, Oliver, Miles, Carter, and Braydon; a brother, John “Sonny” Slate; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, James Floyd, Sr.; and two sisters, Marge Lewis, and Helen Debolt. The family would like to give special thanks to the nurses with Amedisys Hospice. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the West Virginia National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

