Evon Costa, 89, of Fairmont, peacefully passed away on Wednesday May 24, 2023, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born in Los Angeles, CA a daughter of the late John W and Reva M (January) Costa. Evon was a homemaker who worked hard for her family and loved to read. She was a devoted mother, wife and cared for all she knew. She is survived by her three daughters; De Dee Yeager of Fairmont, WV, Gail Speckmann (Robert) of Winterhaven, FL, and Connie Keiger (Dennis) of Katy TX, two sons; Bruce Costa of Las Vegas, NV and Everett Costa (Penny) of Idaho. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband George Harry Costa and her two daughters Jean McGee and Melody Costa. In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home in honored to assist the family with these arrangements. Condolences may be left for the Costa family at www.carpenterandford.com

