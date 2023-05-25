First at 4 Forum: Rudy Williams

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rudy Williams, Regional Forester with the West Virginia Department of Forestry, joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about certifying students for fire training, upcoming classes for volunteer fire departments, and how to participate in future classes.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.