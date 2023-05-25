First at 4 Forum: Rudy Williams

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rudy Williams, Regional Forester with the West Virginia Department of Forestry, joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about certifying students for fire training, upcoming classes for volunteer fire departments, and how to participate in future classes.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

First at 4 Forum: Tanner McGrew
First at 4 Forum: Joe Vaughn
