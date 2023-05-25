First at 4 Forum: Tanner McGrew

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tanner McGrew, a West Virginia Wesleyan College alumni and current Professional International Basketball athlete, joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about how West Virginia and WVWC led him to where he is now as an international athlete, returning to West Virginia to run a basketball camp, and what people can expect from the camp.

