The Hangout fundraises for expansion to hold more games

CAMDEN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hangout Family and Youth Center in Camden opened in September of 2022.

Wahneta and Dana Lattea wanted to create a safe space for families to bring their kids out to play some games.

“There is nothing much for family and teens and youth to do. So, we wanted to have something that they can come and enjoy that’s affordable as well,” she said.

It is $5 per person for access to the 14 arcade games, two Pool Tables, two Air Hockey Tables, and two Skee-Ball Tables.

However, they want to offer more.

“We are in hopes to expand our game room so that we can add a handicap restroom, and we also want to have more for the youth and families to come out and do,” Wahneta said.

She added they have patrons of all ages that come in and want to be as accommodating as possible.

In addition to games, they sell refreshments and host private parties upon request.

Currently The Hangout is open Friday nights, Saturdays, and Sundays except for May 27 and 28 due to graduations.

“We’re just here so the kids can have fun. We’re not here to make money. Everything that we bring in it does go right back out into the building and into the games,” Dana said.

A gofundme was started to help raise money for the expansion.

They are also holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on June 17 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. followed by their Prince and Princess Party from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

There will be a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing, and more.

