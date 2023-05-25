HIGHLIGHTS: Lewis County Defeats Robert C Byrd to Win Region

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Minutemen have completed an incredible turnaround, and have won their regional final against the Robert C Byrd Eagles, 4-1, to send the team to the state finals for the first time in 37 years!

A slow game led to no runs until the 5th inning, when Grant Mealey dug a shot into left field to bring Joey Aman and Brayden Carder home to start the offense for Lewis County.

The Minutemen would hold on to win behind a complete game from pitcher Trenton Hunt, and their players and fans swarmed the field as the Minutemen created history Tuesday night.

See the highlights with WDTV here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.