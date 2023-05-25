HIGHLIGHTS: Tyler Consolidated Wins Region, Advances to State for First Time in School History

SISTERVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - In one of the greatest sports nights in Tyler Consolidated’s history, the Silver Knights defeated Wheeling Central (the Maroon Knights) 5-4 in a walk-off to win their region and advance to the state baseball finals for the first time in school history.

Tyler struggled all game to get anything working offensively - the Maroon Knights ground out a 4 run lead through dominant pitching and solid defense, and the Silver Knights seemed to have no answer.

But in the final inning, the bottom of the 7th, key players stepped up and drove the Knights on a wild comeback.

Owen Westbrook drew a walk; then Jayden Helmick pushed a deep shot to left field to move both players to second and third base.

Zade Billings stepped up next and hit a clutch home run to left field to make it 4-3;

Ty Walton reached first base after he was hit in the shoulder by a fastball - Hayden Brown would follow that with a line drive that just missed the third baseman to left field, putting Walton at second.

With 2 outs now on the board, backs against the literal wall - Colby Nichols hit a grounder straight to the second baseman. The game looked like it was over - but Nichols turned on the turbo and broke out an incredible dive that reached first base in time, forced Wheeling Central to panic, got Walton home to tie - that play saved the game for Tyler!

Then - a moment of sweet justice for freshman Reese Davis. Davis pitched 6.1 innings for the Silver Knights, and played well - but he gave up the 4 runs that Wheeling had used to take the lead. With a pinch runner (Garon Broughman) at second base, Davis had the chance to walk the game off - and on the first pitch he saw, he belted the shoulder-high ball an inch past the pitcher into the outfield. It was too far for a throw to even be attempted - Broughman raced home freely, and what looked like the entire town of Sisterville came onto the field to celebrate with Davis and the rest of the team.

See the highlights of the drama here with WDTV Sports!

Tyler Consolidated will play in the State Baseball Finals next week; they face Petersburg at 4:30 PM on Thursday, June 1. WDTV will have highlights and more coverage to come from the Silver Knights after their first appearance in the state finals.

