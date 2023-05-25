Man shoots dogs, chickens, cow while smoking meth, police say

SAND FORK, W.Va (WDTV) - A Gilmer County man has been charged after authorities say he shot several chickens, dogs and a cow after smoking meth.

Deputies went to a home on Dusk Camp Rd. around 4 p.m. Monday after receiving a complaint that two dogs and three chickens had been shot, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say they saw the dead animals at the home, including one dog that was originally inside the home but had been shot in the face outside the home.

The animals were allegedly alive just hours before deputies were called to the home.

Authorities went to another home on Dusk Camp Rd. and say there was a chicken, chick, and a dog that had all been shot and killed. In addition, there were three empty 12 Gauge rounds laying by the front porch and several guns missing.

Court documents say while authorities were at the home securing other guns, they heard three more gunshots coming from behind the home.

Deputies say they went behind the home and saw 33-year-old Jason Cosner, of Sand Fork, running away from the home while naked.

Deputies were able to detain Cosner after a short pursuit, and called EMS because he reportedly had a gunshot wound to the foot.

Cosner allegedly told authorities he was smoking meth and “had to go shoot the animals … because the voices told him to.”

Deputies say they then saw a cow nearby that had a gunshot wound to the head and found two empty rounds, Cosner’s clothes, and a meth pipe.

Cosney has been charged with malicious killing of an animal and prohibited person with a firearm. He is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

