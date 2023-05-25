Man shoots dogs, chickens, cow while smoking meth, police say

Jason Cosner
Jason Cosner(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAND FORK, W.Va (WDTV) - A Gilmer County man has been charged after authorities say he shot several chickens, dogs and a cow after smoking meth.

Deputies went to a home on Dusk Camp Rd. around 4 p.m. Monday after receiving a complaint that two dogs and three chickens had been shot, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies say they saw the dead animals at the home, including one dog that was originally inside the home but had been shot in the face outside the home.

The animals were allegedly alive just hours before deputies were called to the home.

Authorities went to another home on Dusk Camp Rd. and say there was a chicken, chick, and a dog that had all been shot and killed. In addition, there were three empty 12 Gauge rounds laying by the front porch and several guns missing.

Court documents say while authorities were at the home securing other guns, they heard three more gunshots coming from behind the home.

Deputies say they went behind the home and saw 33-year-old Jason Cosner, of Sand Fork, running away from the home while naked.

Deputies were able to detain Cosner after a short pursuit, and called EMS because he reportedly had a gunshot wound to the foot.

Cosner allegedly told authorities he was smoking meth and “had to go shoot the animals … because the voices told him to.”

Deputies say they then saw a cow nearby that had a gunshot wound to the head and found two empty rounds, Cosner’s clothes, and a meth pipe.

Cosney has been charged with malicious killing of an animal and prohibited person with a firearm. He is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Award-winning country music star to perform in West Virginia
5 car crash in Nutter Fort sends one to the hospital
WVSP: Man walking in roadway killed after being hit by semi
Sheriff: Human remains found in Randolph County
Dalton Haas
Former West Virginia House candidate sentenced for COVID fraud

Latest News

Kacy Lawlis
Woman charged in connection to Harrison County drive-by shooting
Tyler C Wins Region WDTV SPORTS
Tyler Consolidated Wins Region - WDTV SPORTS
Lewis County Wins Region WDTV SPORTS
Lewis County vs RCB Highlights - WDTV Sports
Minutemen turned season around from 3-7 start to 12-1 finish.
Lewis County Interviews - WDTV Sports