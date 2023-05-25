May Jefferson Award Winner: Danielle Johnson

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of May, we’re honoring Danielle Johnson.

Johnson gives her time and effort to make sure senior citizens have a hot meal, all while honoring someone special in her life.

When Danielle first heard that she was chosen as this month’s Jefferson Award winner, it meant a lot to her.

“I got emotional because it reminded me of my father and what he did with public service and giving back,” she said. “He dedicated his life to that so it’s just nice because I feel like I’m following in his footsteps.”

Danielle’s father was “Duck” Webster. He was president of the board of Directors at Bi-County Nutriition when he passed away in 2021. The organization delivers hot meals to 480 seniors, five days a week. Today, Danielle serves as board president.

“I wanted to keep his memory alive and I’m thinking, ‘what’s the best way to do that?’ And, it just clicked. Public service. That’s what he did. He was proud of it. I feel that by donating my time and helping others, I’m keeping his memory alive,” Danielle said.

Bi-County Nutrition Executive Director Julie Snider nominated Danielle for the Jefferson Award. She says Danielle is a terrific volunteer.

“Everything she does is to give back, just like her dad did. Anything I need, she’s always willing to chip in and give an extra helping hand. That’s how she’s always been,” Snider said.

Danielle is quick to credit the volunteers that prepare and deliver the meals at Bi-County Nutrition...

“They are the operation. They are Bi-County Nutrition. They’re here. They’re cooking. They’re going out in inclement weather to provide our seniors with meals. That’s super-important,” Danielle said.

