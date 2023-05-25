May’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month: Jade Lantz

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Jade Lantz has been selected as May’s About You Monograms Teacher of the Month.

Lantz is a 3rd grade teacher at Monongah Elementary School. She’s been teaching for 10 years.

Lantz says she loves what she does, and it’s something she’s wanted to do since she was a kid.

“I knew I always wanted to do it, and when I got to college I knew,” Lantz said. “Once I started taking the classes and I was doing my student teaching, I knew that this is what I was meant to do.”

Lantz says she loves doing STEM projects with her students the most.

However, Lantz says the most rewarding part is the relationships she establishes with the students.

“I think that’s important as a teacher you establish a good relationship with the kids,” Lantz said. “Then the curriculum will come, when you’re a new teacher, you’ll just learn as you go with them.”

Lantz says she never faces challenges because she loves what she does so much.

She says for people wanting to become a teacher, her best piece of advice is to love your students like your own.

“Once you establish that relationship, they will flourish in the classroom,” Lantz said.

