REACTION: Lewis County Makes State Finals for First Time in 37 Years

Minutemen turned season around from 3-7 start to 12-1 finish.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After an iconic win almost four decades in the making, emotions and excitement ran high among the Lewis County Minutemen baseball program.

Hear the interviews and reaction from some of the stars who drove Lewis to their second appearance in the state baseball tournament ever, and their first in 37 years!

Lewis defeated Robert C Byrd Tuesday night, winning with a 4-1 final score.

The Minutemen are listed as the #4 seed (out of 4) in the state finals, and will play at approximately 5 PM on Friday, June 2 against Winfield in the Class AA Semifinals.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Award-winning country music star to perform in West Virginia
Sheriff: Human remains found in Randolph County
Codie Holbert
Man threatened to ‘shoot up’ local hospital, authorities say
Florida man indicted for stealing millions from elderly West Virginia man
5 car crash in Nutter Fort sends one to the hospital

Latest News

Lewis County Wins Region WDTV SPORTS
HIGHLIGHTS: Lewis County Defeats Robert C Byrd to Win Region
WDTV Sports
Ethan Haught Signs for Concord University Basketball
Irene Riggs
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Irene Riggs - Morgantown Track
WDTV
WVSSAC State Track and Field Championship Recap - Afternoon Events