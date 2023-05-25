REACTION: Lewis County Makes State Finals for First Time in 37 Years

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After an iconic win almost four decades in the making, emotions and excitement ran high among the Lewis County Minutemen baseball program.

Hear the interviews and reaction from some of the stars who drove Lewis to their second appearance in the state baseball tournament ever, and their first in 37 years!

Lewis defeated Robert C Byrd Tuesday night, winning with a 4-1 final score.

The Minutemen are listed as the #4 seed (out of 4) in the state finals, and will play at approximately 5 PM on Friday, June 2 against Winfield in the Class AA Semifinals.

