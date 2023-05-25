Spirit of Grafton Memorial Day Weekend kicks off Friday

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton is kicking off its 156th annual Memorial Day Celebration this weekend.

The city has festivities starting Friday night with live music downtown.

Then on Saturday, there will be carnival rides, a petting zoo and a BMX stunt team.

They’re topping the evening off with a fireworks show after the 8 p.m. concert.

City Manager Kevin Sted says it’s the longest-running Memorial Day celebration in the country.

“The tradition of kids carrying flowers and flags over to the Grafton National Cemetery knowing that generations have done that for many many years has really paid homage and respect to those who have served our country.”

The parade to the Grafton National Cemetery begins at 10 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.