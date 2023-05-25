Spirit of Grafton Memorial Day Weekend kicks off Friday

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton is kicking off its 156th annual Memorial Day Celebration this weekend.

The city has festivities starting Friday night with live music downtown.

Then on Saturday, there will be carnival rides, a petting zoo and a BMX stunt team.

They’re topping the evening off with a fireworks show after the 8 p.m. concert.

City Manager Kevin Sted says it’s the longest-running Memorial Day celebration in the country.

“The tradition of kids carrying flowers and flags over to the Grafton National Cemetery knowing that generations have done that for many many years has really paid homage and respect to those who have served our country.”

The parade to the Grafton National Cemetery begins at 10 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Award-winning country music star to perform in West Virginia
5 car crash in Nutter Fort sends one to the hospital
WVSP: Man walking in roadway killed after being hit by semi
Dalton Haas
Former West Virginia House candidate sentenced for COVID fraud
Jason Cosner
Man shoots dogs, chickens, cow while smoking meth, police say

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Thursday Evening Forecast | May 25, 2023
2023 trending toward decade-high of police killings, local sheriff weighs in
Ceremony held for fallen officers at FBI
FBI data shows increasing trend of felonious police killings, local sheriff weighs in
Spirit of Grafton Memorial Day Weekend kicks off Friday