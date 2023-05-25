Stepfather of child accused of setting home on fire arrested, charged with child abuse

Two people suffered minor burn injuries in the fire.
Two people suffered minor burn injuries in the fire.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The stepfather of a 7-year-old who investigators say is accused of setting his home on fire has been arrested, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Hufford, 38, of Sandyville, West Virginia has been arrested for child abuse.

Yesterday, May 24, Hufford’s stepson was taken into custody on a first-degree arson charge.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirms Hufford is accused of abusing the 7-year-old accused of arson.

Investigators say the parents were asleep inside at the time of the fire. Two people suffered minor burn injuries.

The fire was reported just after 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Medina area. Crews from Ripley, Silverton and Ravenswood volunteer fire departments responded.

The sheriff said at this time “no further information will be released regarding the investigation because of the sensitive nature of the case.”

