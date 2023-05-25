Summers County unveils Almost Heaven swing

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Summers County tourism officially got into the swing of things today at Bluestone Lake.

The Summers County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau along with Bluestone State Park officially dedicated their very own Almost Heaven swing at Bluestone Lake.

This swing is like other ones at several locations around the state.

Jessica Stoner with Bluestone State Park says this is a terrific addition to one of the most scenic locations in Summers County

“We took around and looked at several different spots. We decided the lake would be the obvious choice and I think it looks fantastic,” she said.

This swing was built by the Nicholas County Career and Technical Center.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.