Sunny Thursday, then showers possible this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be slightly cooler than the past few days, but with clear skies, expect a nice afternoon. As for how long the nice weather will last, and what the Memorial Day weekend will be like, find out in the video above!

After a weak cold front brought clouds our way yesterday, cooler air will flow in from a high-pressure system in Canada today. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-70s, lower than the past few days. Still, tomorrow will be nice. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-40s. Tomorrow afternoon will the end the work week with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the mid-70s, around average for this time of year. So go outside if you can these next few days.

The Memorial Day weekend will also start out on a nice note, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s on Saturday. Then on Sunday and Monday, a low-pressure system that started in the Gulf of Mexico and lifted up the East Coast earlier in the weekend will push in close enough to West Virginia to bring widespread clouds and even a few rain showers. Models seem to suggest that most of the rain shower activity will be concentrated in southern West Virginia, but there’s more uncertainty in North-Central West Virginia due to a high-pressure system in the Great Lakes, which keeps the moisture out of our region. Still, isolated rain showers will likely push into our region, so a few areas will see rain. Any leftover isolated shower activity should go away on Monday evening at the latest, as the low-pressure system pushes away from our region. Thereafter, a weather pattern will set up throughout most of next week, resulting in mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s throughout next week, above average for late May. In short, the rest of the workweek will be seasonable and sunny, rain chances are possible this weekend, and next week will bring much hotter temperatures and sunshine.

Today: Partly cloudy. North-northeast winds of 5-10 mph. High: 71.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Northeast winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 44.

Friday: Sunny skies. East-northeast winds of 5-10 mph. High: 74.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. East-northeast winds of 5-10 mph. High: 74.

