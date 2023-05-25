West Virginia Turnpike preparing for busy holiday travel weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say the West Virginia Turnpike is ready for a smooth weekend for motorists as the Memorial Day holiday approaches.

Around 600,000 vehicles are expected to travel on the turnpike Thursday through Monday, officials say.

Steve Maynard, the West Virginia Parkways Authority Director of Tolls, says there will be increased coverage of toll collectors at each plaza to ensure no backups.

“We will have all lanes open,” said Maynard. “Even if a collector takes a break, there is another collector there to take over. All lanes will be open every day.”

The increase of coverage begins on Thursday and runs until Monday, May 29, 2023.

Maynard expects between 125,000 and 130,000 vehicles to pass through the West Virginia Turnpike on Thursday and another 146,000 to 153,000 vehicles on Friday.

The forecast for Saturday on the West Virginia Turnpike is between 110,000 travelers and 115,000 travelers, while Sunday is forecasted to be the lowest travel day of the holiday weekend at 85,000 to 90,000 vehicles. Monday, Memorial Day, is expected to mirror Thursday’s numbers.

There will be at least one E-Z Pass lane northbound and at least one E-Z Pass lane southbound at each of the three plazas.

Maynard says the West Virginia Turnpike also has the ability to flip lanes should one direction be busier than the other.

The tolls for passenger vehicles are $4.25 per plaza.

