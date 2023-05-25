Woman charged in connection to Harrison County drive-by shooting

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County woman has been charged in connection to an alleged drive-by shooting in Harrison County.

Troopers responded to a shots fired call at a home on Second Street in Shinnston on Friday, May 19 and spoke with several witnesses, according to a criminal complaint.

Witnesses allegedly told troopers a car stopped in front of the home and a person got out of it before several shots were fired into the home.

During the investigation, troopers say 19-year-old Kacy Lawlis, of Flemington, gave false information “regarding concealing her timeline and factual events of what occurred.”

Lawlis also gave a ride to someone following the shooting, troopers say.

Lawlis has been charged with principle in the second degree before and after the face. She is out on bond.

Charges against other people involved in the shooting have not been filed at this time.

