Annual cross-country motorcycle ride stops in NCWV

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Earlier this month, the National Veterans’ Awareness Organization hopped on motorcycles in Auburn, California and headed East on their way to the capitol.

On Thursday, they were in north-central West Virginia.

Every year, the veterans hop on their motorcycles to drive across the country to visit other vets.

During their journey, they’ll stop at 13 VA hospitals, four schools and 11 memorial sites.

Along the route, bikers hand out medals to all the veterans that come out to watch them pass by.

One of the riders says he’s been doing the ride for three years and loves it more and more every year.

The bikers plan to get to Washington, DC on Friday and make a final stop at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Cosner
Man shoots dogs, chickens, cow while smoking meth, police say
Rescuers pulled a woman out of the water at Valley Falls around 9:30 Thursday night.
Rescuers pull woman from Valley Falls, is said to be ‘OK’
WVSP: Man walking in roadway killed after being hit by semi
Two people suffered minor burn injuries in the fire.
Stepfather of child accused of setting home on fire arrested, charged with child abuse
Dalton Haas
Former West Virginia House candidate sentenced for COVID fraud

Latest News

WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center to open skilled nursing unit
Rescuers pull woman from Valley Falls, is said to be ‘OK’
Harrison County Chamber of Commerce holds annual dinner
Family, former colleagues, and friends celebrate former U.S. District Judge’s thirty years on the bench
Alderson Broaddus University announces new degree programs