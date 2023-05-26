Annual cross-country motorcycle ride stops in NCWV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Earlier this month, the National Veterans’ Awareness Organization hopped on motorcycles in Auburn, California and headed East on their way to the capitol.

On Thursday, they were in north-central West Virginia.

Every year, the veterans hop on their motorcycles to drive across the country to visit other vets.

During their journey, they’ll stop at 13 VA hospitals, four schools and 11 memorial sites.

Along the route, bikers hand out medals to all the veterans that come out to watch them pass by.

One of the riders says he’s been doing the ride for three years and loves it more and more every year.

The bikers plan to get to Washington, DC on Friday and make a final stop at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.