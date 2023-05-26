Custard Stand Hot Dog Chili announces major expansion to stores

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A locally-based chili company has announced a major expansion to stores across the United States.

Custard Stand Chili, based in Webster County, has announced an expansion into 300 new stores to sell its famous hot dog chili.

According to a release, the expansion covers Alabama, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Washington, DC.

While most of the new locations are Walmarts, officials say some of the new retailers are independent, such as Charlie C’s 33 IGA stores.

This good news comes only two months after Custard Stand Chili’s owner, Angie Cowger, was named the WV Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year by the Small Business Administration.

Last year, the company expanded to more than 1,000 stores across the United States.

Click here to find a store selling Custard Stand Hot Dog Chili near you.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.