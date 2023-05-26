Davisson Brothers Band coming to Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Main Street Fairmont has announced a fan favorite that will be coming to their Hometown Spirit Market next month.

The Davisson Brothers Band will be performing on Saturday, June 17 at 12:30 p.m.

Also in attendance will be more than 40 artisans, vendors and food trucks.

The fun begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. in downtown Fairmont.

The Silas Powell Band will play before the Davisson Brothers at 10:30 a.m.

