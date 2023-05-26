First at 4 Forum: Martin Hruska

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Martin Hruska, an assistant professor at WVU, joined First at 4 on Friday.

He talked about a $20 million grant that will expand neuroscience research in West Virginia, how complex the research is, and how undergraduate students will contribute to the research.

