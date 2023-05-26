First at 4 Forum: Martin Hruska

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Martin Hruska, an assistant professor at WVU, joined First at 4 on Friday.

He talked about a $20 million grant that will expand neuroscience research in West Virginia, how complex the research is, and how undergraduate students will contribute to the research.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

