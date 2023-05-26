First responders on scene of water rescue at Valley Falls State Park

HEBRON, W.Va (WDTV) - Area rescue crews are currently on the scene of a water rescue at Valley Falls state park.

Marion County 911 officials were able to confirm with 5 News that first responders we’re still on the scene as of 9:15 P.M. Thursday evening.

Official information is sparse at this hour. 5 News has a reporter on the scene working to get more details.

This is a developing story. You can stay with us for the latest on air, online, and on our 5 News App.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.