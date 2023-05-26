First responders on scene of water rescue at Valley Falls State Park

Details are sparse, a 5 News reporter is working on getting information on the rescue as it happens.
Details are sparse, a 5 News reporter is working on getting information on the rescue as it...
Details are sparse, a 5 News reporter is working on getting information on the rescue as it happens.(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HEBRON, W.Va (WDTV) - Area rescue crews are currently on the scene of a water rescue at Valley Falls state park.

Marion County 911 officials were able to confirm with 5 News that first responders we’re still on the scene as of 9:15 P.M. Thursday evening.

Official information is sparse at this hour. 5 News has a reporter on the scene working to get more details.

This is a developing story. You can stay with us for the latest on air, online, and on our 5 News App.

