Former mayor of Westover found not guilty of battery

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The former mayor of the City of Westover, Dave Johnson, has been found not guilty after being charged with misdemeanor battery last year.

It stems from a dispute involving Johnson and former City Councilman Ralph Mullins.

Mullins accused Johnson of shoving him, causing a knee injury that required surgery.

Even with the not guilty verdict, Johnson and the incident are part of an ongoing federal civil complaint filed by Mullins in September 2022.

