Former mayor of Westover found not guilty of battery

FILE PHOTO of Dave Johnson on Oct. 18, 2021. He was found not guilty of misdemeanor battery...
FILE PHOTO of Dave Johnson on Oct. 18, 2021. He was found not guilty of misdemeanor battery after a dispute took place at a meeting last year.(Madeline Edwards)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The former mayor of the City of Westover, Dave Johnson, has been found not guilty after being charged with misdemeanor battery last year.

Local mayor criminally charged after dispute at meeting (4/27/22)

It stems from a dispute involving Johnson and former City Councilman Ralph Mullins.

Mullins accused Johnson of shoving him, causing a knee injury that required surgery.

Even with the not guilty verdict, Johnson and the incident are part of an ongoing federal civil complaint filed by Mullins in September 2022.

