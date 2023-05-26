Grafton Memorial Day Parade: How to Watch Live

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This year marks the 156th Memorial Day Parade in Grafton.

The parade is West Virginia’s official Memorial Day Parade and is the longest-running Memorial Day parade in the United States.

The parade is sponsored by Chenoweth Ford.

