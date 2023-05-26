Grafton Memorial Day Parade: How to Watch Live

Here’s how you can watch live coverage of the 156th Grafton Memorial Day Parade.
Live coverage of 156th Grafton Memorial Day Parade sponsored by Chenoweth Ford
Live coverage of 156th Grafton Memorial Day Parade sponsored by Chenoweth Ford(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This year marks the 156th Memorial Day Parade in Grafton.

The parade is West Virginia’s official Memorial Day Parade and is the longest-running Memorial Day parade in the United States.

5 News is providing live coverage of the parade sponsored by Chenoweth Ford.

You can watch the parade starting at 10 a.m. Monday on the 5 News Facebook page HERE.

5 News will also have coverage of the parade on WV Midday and 5 News at 5, 6, and 11 and FOX 10 at 10.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

