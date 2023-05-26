Grafton Memorial Day Parade: How to Watch Live
Here’s how you can watch live coverage of the 156th Grafton Memorial Day Parade.
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This year marks the 156th Memorial Day Parade in Grafton.
The parade is West Virginia’s official Memorial Day Parade and is the longest-running Memorial Day parade in the United States.
5 News is providing live coverage of the parade sponsored by Chenoweth Ford.
You can watch the parade starting at 10 a.m. Monday on the 5 News Facebook page HERE.
5 News will also have coverage of the parade on WV Midday and 5 News at 5, 6, and 11 and FOX 10 at 10.
