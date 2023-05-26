Harrison County Chamber of Commerce holds annual dinner

“I’m excited to talk about not just what is happening here but what we’ve been working on together. The airport and other things to try to enhance the region,” Capito said.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the community gathered at the Bridgeport Conference Center for the annual Harrison County Chamber of Commerce dinner.

For over 100 years, business owners in Harrison County have come together to grow the community.

Every year the chamber hosts a dinner to recognize all the members’ work over the past year.

They also share ideas for the upcoming year to try to get more people involved in networking.

This year, Senator Shelley Moore Capito was selected as the event’s guest speaker.

The chamber said they were looking forward to another year of business expansion in the county.

