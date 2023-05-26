Historic Warner Theater restoration project planned

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - An icon of yesteryear in Morgantown could be making a comeback.

The historic Warner Theater on High Street just reached a critical step in the restoration process.

The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History recently reviewed plans to restore the theater to a near original state.

The Warner Theater opened in 1931 and closed in 2010 after 79 years in business. It has been sitting vacant for the last 13 years.

The plan is for the theater to become a multi-purpose venue, offering live shows, conferences, receptions and movies.

