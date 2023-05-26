Many pools across NCWV opening for the summer this weekend

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many of the pools across north-central West Virginia will be starting their 2023 season this weekend.

Below is a list of opening dates for pools across the area.

  • Harrison County
    • Bridgeport City Pool - Saturday, May 27
    • Clarksburg Splash Zone - Saturday, May 27
    • Shinnston City Pool - Saturday, May 27
  • Marion County
    • Wave Pool at East Marion Park - Saturday, May 27
    • 12th Street Pool - Saturday, May 27
  • Monongalia County
    • Outdoor Splash Pad at Mylan Park - Already Open
    • Krepps Pool - Saturday, May 27
    • Marilla Pool - Saturday, May 27
    • Camp Muffly Park Pool - Saturday, May 27
  • Lewis County
    • Lewis County Park - Saturday, May 27
  • Upshur County
    • Upshur County Recreational Park - Saturday, May 27
  • Randolph County
    • Randolph County Community Pool and Splash Pad - Saturday, May 27 (Ribbon-cutting on Friday, May 26)
  • Tucker County
    • Canaan Valley Outdoor Pool - Saturday, May 27
    • Parsons Parks and Recreation Splash Park - Friday, May 26
  • Barbour County
    • Philippi City Pool - Saturday, May 27
  • Doddridge County
    • Doddridge County Park Pool - Saturday, May 27
  • Taylor County
    • Grafton Municipal Pool - Friday, May 26
    • Tygart Adventure Lake - Already Open
  • Gilmer County
    • Cedar Creek State Park - Saturday, May 27
  • Ritchie County
    • North Bend State Park - Saturday, May 27
  • Hardy County
    • Moorefield Town Pool - Monday, May 29
  • Webster County
    • Holly River State Park - Opening date not listed
    • Bakers Island Recreation Area - Opening date not listed
  • Preston County
    • Kingwood City Pool - Opening date not listed

