Many pools across NCWV opening for the summer this weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many of the pools across north-central West Virginia will be starting their 2023 season this weekend.

Below is a list of opening dates for pools across the area.

Harrison County Bridgeport City Pool - Saturday, May 27 Clarksburg Splash Zone - Saturday, May 27 Shinnston City Pool - Saturday, May 27

Marion County Wave Pool at East Marion Park - Saturday, May 27 12th Street Pool - Saturday, May 27

Monongalia County Outdoor Splash Pad at Mylan Park - Already Open Krepps Pool - Saturday, May 27 Marilla Pool - Saturday, May 27 Camp Muffly Park Pool - Saturday, May 27

Lewis County Lewis County Park - Saturday, May 27

Upshur County Upshur County Recreational Park - Saturday, May 27

Randolph County Randolph County Community Pool and Splash Pad - Saturday, May 27 (Ribbon-cutting on Friday, May 26)

Tucker County Canaan Valley Outdoor Pool - Saturday, May 27 Parsons Parks and Recreation Splash Park - Friday, May 26

Barbour County Philippi City Pool - Saturday, May 27

Doddridge County Doddridge County Park Pool - Saturday, May 27

Taylor County Grafton Municipal Pool - Friday, May 26 Tygart Adventure Lake - Already Open

Gilmer County Cedar Creek State Park - Saturday, May 27

Ritchie County North Bend State Park - Saturday, May 27

Hardy County Moorefield Town Pool - Monday, May 29

Webster County Holly River State Park - Opening date not listed Bakers Island Recreation Area - Opening date not listed

Preston County Kingwood City Pool - Opening date not listed



