Many pools across NCWV opening for the summer this weekend
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many of the pools across north-central West Virginia will be starting their 2023 season this weekend.
Below is a list of opening dates for pools across the area.
- Harrison County
- Bridgeport City Pool - Saturday, May 27
- Clarksburg Splash Zone - Saturday, May 27
- Shinnston City Pool - Saturday, May 27
- Marion County
- Wave Pool at East Marion Park - Saturday, May 27
- 12th Street Pool - Saturday, May 27
- Monongalia County
- Outdoor Splash Pad at Mylan Park - Already Open
- Krepps Pool - Saturday, May 27
- Marilla Pool - Saturday, May 27
- Camp Muffly Park Pool - Saturday, May 27
- Lewis County
- Lewis County Park - Saturday, May 27
- Upshur County
- Upshur County Recreational Park - Saturday, May 27
- Randolph County
- Randolph County Community Pool and Splash Pad - Saturday, May 27 (Ribbon-cutting on Friday, May 26)
- Tucker County
- Canaan Valley Outdoor Pool - Saturday, May 27
- Parsons Parks and Recreation Splash Park - Friday, May 26
- Barbour County
- Philippi City Pool - Saturday, May 27
- Doddridge County
- Doddridge County Park Pool - Saturday, May 27
- Taylor County
- Grafton Municipal Pool - Friday, May 26
- Tygart Adventure Lake - Already Open
- Gilmer County
- Cedar Creek State Park - Saturday, May 27
- Ritchie County
- North Bend State Park - Saturday, May 27
- Hardy County
- Moorefield Town Pool - Monday, May 29
- Webster County
- Holly River State Park - Opening date not listed
- Bakers Island Recreation Area - Opening date not listed
- Preston County
- Kingwood City Pool - Opening date not listed
