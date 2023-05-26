Pete Cameon, 85, of Clarksburg, died May 25, 2023, at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg. Pete was born May 10, 1938, in Carolina, son of the late Clyde and Maggie Cameon. Pete is survived by three sons, Stanley (Cheri) Cameon, Fairmont; Peter (Beth) Cameon, Morgantown; and Brent Cameon, Fairmont; sisters Nathaleen Oliverio, Virginia Mezzanotte, and Linda Cameon; brother Bill Cameon; grandchildren Andrew, Evan, and Simone Cameon, and great-granddaughter Ava Cameon. In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his bothers Arthur, Joe, Albert and Rudy Cameon. Pete was a veteran on the U.S. Army. He worked for many years at the Owens-Illinois plant in Fairmont as well as Union Carbide in Anmoore, and Manchin Carpet in Farmington. A private funeral service is planned. Domico Funeral Home, Fairmont, is in charge of` arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.