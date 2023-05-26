Philippi man charged with chasing child with blowtorch

Jason Simons
Jason Simons(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been charged after troopers say he chased a child around the home with a blowtorch.

Troopers began investigating a case of potential child abuse last month involving 40-year-old Jason Simons at a home on Indian Fork Rd. in Philippi, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say investigators interviewed two children who knew Simons. One of the children said Simons would chase him through the home with a blowtorch, including once when Simons chased him into a pantry, screwed the door shut and placed the blowtorch through a hole in the door.

One of the children also allege that Simons would chase both of them through the home with “sharp objects” and “slap” one of them about twice a week.

Court documents say the children also told investigators Simons had a gun and would shoot it out of the window.

Simons has been charged with child abuse and neglect with risk of injury. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

