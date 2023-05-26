Press conference held for Fleming family, reward money increased

With the six-month mark of Gretchen Fleming’s disappearance coming up, the Parkersburg community is still joining together to show their support for Gretchen’s family.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was an informal press conference on Thursday afternoon for Gretchen Fleming’s family.

Gretchen’s father, David Fleming was one of the speakers – joined by the rest of Gretchen’s family.

David said he is overwhelmed by the community’s continued support.

“It’s just an amazing area,” Fleming said. “It’s a small community and you can see how people come together.”

The press conference organizer, Parkersburg high school principal Kenny DeMoss, said he wants to provide the family a platform to continue spreading their message.

“We need to get the word out there as much as we possibly can. What can we do as a school community? What can I do to help? And that’s really what the idea was,” DeMoss said.

Fleming made an announcement that the reward money has gone up by $35 thousand with the help of local businesses.

“So now the reward is $100 thousand, and we just want answers. We want somebody to talk. Somebody knows something,” Fleming said. “Please just come forward. Any little tidbit could be something.”

The reward money will continue to go up. T-shirts designed by Gretchen’s younger sister, Emma are being sold in honor of Gretchen.

All of the money from them will go to the reward. David said the shirts capture everything about Gretchen.

“She always had Doc Martins on with the real cute look. She always had her style. I thought her sister just captured it perfectly,” Fleming said. “And then, her words that she wrote about her sister. And I couldn’t write it better.”

If you have any information about Gretchen Fleming, you can dial 304-424-1072 for Detective Zimmerman or 304-424-8444 for after hours.

Emma was unable to be at the press conference, but she gave a note to her grandmother, Louise to read.

