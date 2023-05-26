Showers possible during the Memorial Day weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the workweek with seasonable temperatures and sunny skies. Then rain showers may push in towards the latter half of the weekend. Find out the details regarding the weekend, and more, in the video above!

A high-pressure system will linger just north of the Great Lakes this afternoon, bringing dry, stable air into West Virginia. As a result, skies will be mostly clear and sunny. Winds will be light and come from the northeast, and temperatures will reach the mid-70s, just a couple of degrees below average for this time of year. So today will be nice. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds, and temperatures will drop into the upper-40s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, as widespread cloud cover lifts in from the south. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-70s. So today and tomorrow will be nice.

Then on Sunday, a low-pressure system that started in the Gulf of Mexico will push into the Carolinas, lifting rain showers into the southern half of West Virginia. Some of the showers will even push into North-Central West Virginia during the morning and afternoon hours, so a few areas in our region will see rain. A few more showers will push in on Monday. However, because of a high-pressure system in Canada, rainfall totals will be lower in the northern half of West Virginia compared to the southern half. Still, don’t be surprised if you see at least a few raindrops. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with highs in the 70s. After Monday, the low-pressure system will push back into the Atlantic, leaving behind partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper-80s for the rest of the week. It’s not until the first weekend of June that rain chances return. In short, today and tomorrow will start the Memorial Day weekend on a sunny, seasonable note, rain chances are likely towards the latter half, and next week will end May on a hot, sunny note.

In short, today and tomorrow will start the Memorial Day weekend on a sunny, seasonable note, rain chances are likely towards the latter half, and next week will end May on a hot, sunny note.

Today: Sunny skies. Northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 76.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. East-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 45.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. East-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 77.

Sunday: Showers in the morning, then cloudy skies, with a few isolated showers possible, during the afternoon. East-northeast winds of 5-10 mph. High: 70.

