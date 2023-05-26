Teen killed in golf cart crash

It happened just before 5 Thursday evening.
By Ryan Epling
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSAZ) - A teenager has died after a golf cart crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, David Mitchell, 15, of Proctorville died on Thursday evening, when the golf cart he was driving overturned at the intersection of Township Road 1535 and Township Road 1536 in Rome Township. Troopers say the golf cart went off the left side of the roadway and turned over.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says three other juveniles were riding on the golf cart with Mitchell.

Mitchell was killed in the crash.

Law enforcement says no one is allowed to ride golf carts on roadways in Rome Township.

The crash remains under investigation.

Superintendent of Fairland Local School District, Roni Hayes, released the following statement Friday:

“On behalf of the Board of Education and our school family, I extend my most sincere and heartfelt sympathy. We are praying for his family, friends and our school community as we cope with this terrible loss.”

