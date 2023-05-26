WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center to open skilled nursing unit

Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center has started construction of a 30-bed skilled nursing unit.

The unit, which will house patients who require short-term care and observation post-surgery or illness, is expected to open this fall.

“We have planned to add a skilled nursing unit since we opened, and we are excited to see that begin to come to fruition,” Aaron Yanuzo, WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center chief operations officer, said. “We started working with architects and the construction crews last year. We understand that patients recover better when they are close to their support system, so it is our hope that having a transitional skilled nursing unit here in Fairmont will lead to better patient outcomes and reduce the burden of travel for their families.”

The skilled nursing unit will care for patients who need a higher level of care than they can receive at home, but do not need to be in the hospital.

The unit will be staffed by trained nurses and occupational and physical therapists, who will help patients with their recovery so they can return to their normal activities.

“The last few years have been a period of growth for Fairmont Medical Center,” Dr. Michael Grace, president of WVU Hospitals, said. “We are excited to see the positive impact this and other projects will have on the community.”

The unit will be located on the second floor of the hospital and will include private rooms and bathrooms; common areas, including a dining room; a physical therapy room; and a salon.

The new unit is part of a $100 million, five-year renovation and remodeling plan that will expand on the services offered in Marion County.

