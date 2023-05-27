Baby transported to hospital after ATV accident

Officials confirm a baby was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital after being in an ATV...
Officials confirm a baby was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital after being in an ATV accident on Saturday.(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAIDSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials confirm a baby was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital after being in an ATV accident on Saturday.

It happened around 3:30 P.M. on Holbert Lane in Maidsville.

911 officials were unable to confirm how many others were involved in the accident.

The current condition and age of the child are unknown.

West Virginia State Police, Monongalia County EMS, and Granville Police Department responded.

This is a developing story, make sure to stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescuers pulled a woman out of the water at Valley Falls around 9:30 Thursday night.
Rescuers pull woman from Valley Falls, is said to be ‘OK’
Jason Simons
Philippi man charged with chasing child with blowtorch
Christine West Bridge
Engineer says “Bridge to nowhere” will be open by the fall
Jason Cosner
Man shoots dogs, chickens, cow while smoking meth, police say
Kamron Miller Sr.
Ohio man sentenced trafficking meth, fentanyl into West Virginia

Latest News

WVHSRA State Rodeo Finals - WDTV
WVHSRA State Rodeo Finals - Day 1 Coverage
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits
Heritage Christian School is moving.
Heritage Christian School is moving to a new location
Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | May 26, 2023