Day 1 of West Virginia High School State Rodeo Finals

Action from Dakan Arena in Beverly, West Virginia.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEVERLY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia High School State Rodeo season comes to a close this weekend - we visited Dakan Arena at Camp Pioneer to see Day 1 of the action.

The finals are split into two days (Friday and Saturday), with events held over both. These finals have more than just high school students, however - the junior high, youth, and Pee-Wee divisions are also holding their finals over the weekend.

Scores from this weekend will be taken and added to a season-long total for each athlete - those scores will be added together, with the winners announced at a special banquet for all the athletes on Sunday, May 28.

Families, friends, and athletes all camp, bring their RV’s, or park at the site over the weekend while competing.

The top-4 athletes of the high school division will be selected to go to the National Rodeo Finals, which will be held in Gillete, Wyoming, to be held between the 16th-22nd of July.

See the highlights and more from day one with WDTV!

