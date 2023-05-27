Heritage Christian School is moving to a new location

Heritage Christian School is moving.
Heritage Christian School is moving.(WDTV)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On May 26, Heritage Christian School held its annual awards night.

The school recognized all students for their achievements over the past year.

However, this ceremony ended with a big announcement.

President of the Board of Directors of Heritage Christian, Michael Layne, told the community they would eventually be relocating as they just purchased the new property four miles from the current location.

“So the current location that we are in has a lot of challenges with parking. We have a lot of challenges with just the age of our building, and our ability to expand in our current location is limited,” Layne said.

He told me that six months ago, the Board of Directors was trying to decide where the direction of Heritage Christian School was going.

Three months ago, the board got in contact with people from Life Builders Fellowship in Bridgeport, who eventually sold the school the new property.

“They had always wanted to build or be involved in the Christian church, a Christian school at their location. So, when they knew that when they heard that we had a desire to purchase property. They reached out to us, and we spoke with them,” Layne explained.

He added they are in the beginning stages of this project.

“We’re going to call our capital campaign faith forward. Um, we are going to be pulling together resources from within our parent body and our community. We’re looking for experts in capital campaigning. We’re looking for people that have been down this road before.”

Layne said if all goes well, they hoped to be open in some capacity for the 2024-2025 school year.

