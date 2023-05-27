Potentially Rainy Memorial Day Weekend

Chances for rain showers the remained of the holiday weekend
By Michael Moranelli
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite what has been a very nice week, the holiday weekend looks to get bleaker as rain shower chances are in store for both tomorrow and Memorial Day. Both days don’t look to be a washout however as most of the rain showers are expected to break apart before reaching our region. Michael Moranelli previews the rest of your holiday weekend and a look into next week.

