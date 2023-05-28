Firefighters: Apartment fire starts after man throws firecrackers at rats

Man recovering in hospital after apartment fire
Man recovering in hospital after apartment fire
By Matt Lackritz
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is recovering after being injured in a fire Saturday evening.

The Charleston Fire Department said the fire broke out at an apartment building in the 5600 block of Noyes Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Capt. Justin Alford with the Charleston Fire Department said the fire started after a man threw firecrackers at rats in the apartment.

Firefighters had to rescue a man who was trapped.

Alford said the man suffered from smoke inhalation but should be released from the hospital Sunday.

