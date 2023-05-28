BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Janice “Ann” Hurst, 82, of Clarksburg, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Maplewood Healthcare Center in Bridgeport.Ann was born and raised on Crab Point in Morehead City, North Carolina in September of 1941, to the late Winfield and Edna Buck. While she was born and raised in North Carolina, Ann was a longtime resident of Clarksburg and made these West Virginia mountains her home. She was a longtime faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Nutter Fort serving in their choir and the women’s group for decades. Her faith was a cornerstone of who she was and she was a living example of the love and grace of Jesus Christ to all who were fortunate to be part of her life.She is survived by her sister, Kay Lindon of Ohio; brothers, Steve Buck of Morehead City and Lawrence “Buddy” Buck and wife Linda of Maryland; and many loving nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Hurst; husband, Harry “Sonny” Hurst; sisters, Jean Brinson and Judy Brinson; and brother, Melvin “Carl” Buck.In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to the First Baptist Church of Nutter Fort, 219 Maryland Ave, Nutter Fort, WV 26301.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort, WV 26301 on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 11:00am to 12:00pm, where the funeral will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 12:00 with Pastor Don Fowler presiding.Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

