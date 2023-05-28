Memorial Day Outlook

Memorial Day trending dry for some
By Michael Moranelli
Published: May. 28, 2023
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Good news for some as our rain chances are starting to slim in some areas, with main thanks to how this system has moved. Most of the rain showers to the north have started to dissipate while the bulk of the rain showers have stayed to the south. We are expecting to see scattered rain showers throughout the morning hours tomorrow, this could damper plans for any early morning Memorial Day Parades, so just keep an umbrella handy. The rest of the day doesn’t look too bad as we are expecting cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures throughout the day. Some stray showers could be possible, especially in our southern counties. Michael Moranelli has the details on Memorial Day and an outlook on the rest of the week in your First Alert Forecast.

