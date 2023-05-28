Opening weekend for local pools

By Tanner Gilmartin
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Grab your sunscreen and swimsuit! Swimming pools around the area are welcoming guests back for the season. Most pools in West Virginia are opening this weekend, giving people a chance to enjoy the warm weather and cool water. The Grafton City Pool opened Friday to start its season. Cody Abraham, one of the pool’s managers, said it’s refreshing to have people back at the pool enjoying their time.

“It’s really nice because there’s not a whole lot to do here,” Abraham said. “It’s just something nice to get the family together, have your kids, have a fun time at the pool for the day.”

Thanks to the weather and the holiday weekend, the timing is perfect for the pool season to be starting back up. A few pools in the area offered guests deals while opening up for the season. The Bridgeport City Pool offered free entry all day on Saturday in honor of its opening day. The pool’s head lifeguard, Ryan Knapp, says he’s glad to be a part of the fun.

“It’s always good to see the kids having fun,” Knapp said. “Safety is always our first priority, but if we can make it fun for the kids as well, that’s our second.”

In recent years, a few local pools saw a shortage of lifeguard staff due to covid but this season, the trend seems to be leaning the other way.

Breanna Kniceley, aquatics manager at the Bridgeport City Pool, says they have seen an increase in those applying to be a lifeguard.

“We are excited that we got a lot of applicants,” Kniceley said. “We either have kids who have guarded before or are on a swim team.”

You can check your local pool’s website for more information about pool events and deals throughout the summer.

