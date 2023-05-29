American Legion Post 68 holds Memorial Day ceremony to honor veterans

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some locals started their Memorial Day reflecting on the reason for the holiday.

American Legion Post 68 hosted a ceremony at the Bridgeport Veterans Memorial to honor those who have served in West Virginia.

A small ceremony was held at the memorial last year, and was turned into a larger scale event this year. The lineup included guest speaker Captain Gregory Noone, a presentation of colors, and a gifted wreath to be displayed in front of the memorial.

The memorial was designed by Post 68 member Richard Forren and built by the city of Bridgeport in 2016 to remember those who have fought for the United States.

American Legion service representative Christina Powell served as master of ceremonies, and Garth Leech of Bridgeport Presbyterian Church led opening and closing prayers. Powell says ceremonies like this one give Americans an opportunity to take time out of their day and reflect on the sacrifices of military members.

“Without our veterans, we would not be the home of the free, but it’s never really free. Freedom is never free,” said Powell.

The American Legion hopes to grow the event in years to come by spreading the word throughout the community.

