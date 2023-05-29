Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Grant Mealey - Lewis County Baseball

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week has been named - and we have chosen infielder/pitcher Grant Mealey from Lewis County High School!

Mealey had a dominant week for the Minutemen, just when they needed it the most.

In the the first of two region-deciding games against Robert C. Byrd, Mealey had 3 hits and 1 walk in 5 at-bats, including two singles and a grand-slam! He knocked in 6 runs on the day, leading the Minutemen to an 11-1 win.

In game two, Mealey had “just” one hit, but it was the most important of the day - with the game tied at 0 in the 5th inning, Mealey hit a 2-run single up the left-field line to bring home the go-ahead runs for Lewis County. They never relinquished the lead after that, as Lewis County would go on to win 4-1 and reach their first state tournament appearance in 37 years.

A great week on the field for Mealey will always be remembered in Lewis County history, but to add even more, he also signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Davis & Elkins College next season.

Congratulations to Grant! We will have more coverage of the Minutemen on Friday, June 2, as Lewis County faces Winfield at 5 PM.

