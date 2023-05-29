Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Grant Mealey - Lewis County Baseball

Mealey drove Minutemen to first state finals appearance in 37 years.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week has been named - and we have chosen infielder/pitcher Grant Mealey from Lewis County High School!

Mealey had a dominant week for the Minutemen, just when they needed it the most.

In the the first of two region-deciding games against Robert C. Byrd, Mealey had 3 hits and 1 walk in 5 at-bats, including two singles and a grand-slam! He knocked in 6 runs on the day, leading the Minutemen to an 11-1 win.

In game two, Mealey had “just” one hit, but it was the most important of the day - with the game tied at 0 in the 5th inning, Mealey hit a 2-run single up the left-field line to bring home the go-ahead runs for Lewis County. They never relinquished the lead after that, as Lewis County would go on to win 4-1 and reach their first state tournament appearance in 37 years.

A great week on the field for Mealey will always be remembered in Lewis County history, but to add even more, he also signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Davis & Elkins College next season.

Congratulations to Grant! We will have more coverage of the Minutemen on Friday, June 2, as Lewis County faces Winfield at 5 PM.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
Officials confirm a baby was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital after being in an ATV...
Baby transported to hospital after ATV accident
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Live coverage of 156th Grafton Memorial Day Parade sponsored by Chenoweth Ford
Grafton Memorial Day Parade: How to Watch Live
Christine West Bridge
Engineer says “Bridge to nowhere” will be open by the fall

Latest News

WVU Selected for NCAA Tournament
WVU Baseball Selected in NCAA Tournament & Will Play Indiana in First Game
WVHSRA State Rodeo Finals - WDTV
Day 1 of West Virginia High School State Rodeo Finals
Tyler C Wins Region WDTV SPORTS
HIGHLIGHTS: Tyler Consolidated Wins Region, Advances to State for First Time in School History
Lewis County Wins Region WDTV SPORTS
HIGHLIGHTS: Lewis County Defeats Robert C Byrd to Win Region