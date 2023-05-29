‘It’s sad to see him like this’: Roommate of man injured in hit-and-run looking for justice for friend

UPDATE 5/29/23 @ 6:05 p.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kenny Ford said he and his roommate are regulars at their neighborhood Speedway.

“We’re down there all the time,” Ford said Monday. “Right now, we walk down, a lot of people around here walk down to the store.”

He said the gas station is where the two met nearly four years ago.

“Originally, he started working at that Speedway, and he came over one day probably about three or four years ago,” Ford recalled. “We just became friends.”

Ford said his friend became his roommate earlier this year and it was not unusual for him to take walks to the store for a late night bite.

He said both of them had late-night cravings after 1 last Thursday morning, which led to a regular routine.

“At about 1:30 or 2:00 [a.m.], he was supposed to go to the store and grab some drinks, and I gave him money when he started walking towards the store,” Ford said. “It’s usually 30 minutes out and 30 minutes back, when it had been an hour and a half, I knew something was not right,” he said.

Ford said he did not have to walk far from their shared home at Nottingham Mobile Home Park when he made a startling discovery after 4 a.m. Thursday.

‘I see his hat laying [in the road], then I heard him screaming about 70 feet away in a ditch,” he said.

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said deputies found a truck believed to be involved near the scene

“This very well could have been an accident, which can’t leave the scene and you have to render aid and nobody did that,” he said. “This poor fella he was sitting in the ditch for two hours, probably, so it’s a it’s a miracle that he’s still alive.”

Ford now said all he wants is justice for his roommate and friend.

“I called him on the phone and he he doesn’t sound like same person. He’s upset at himself and I’m upset at myself for asking him to get drinks,” he said. “It’s sad to hear him like this. It really is.”

Eggleton said the key to finding out who is responsible for the injuries is finding surveillance or home security video. Anyone with any video from the morning of May 25 is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s family said he is recovering but is now paralyzed from the waist down. In a statement to WSAZ, the family said in part, “His life will never be the same because of someone’s careless actions. His suffering then as he lay a ditch screaming for help, as well as now as he fights for his remaining life cannot be ignored.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical expenses.

ORIGINAL STORY

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are trying to locate a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian seriously injured on May 25.

911 dispatchers received a call just after 4 a.m. regarding a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Joyce Road near Nottingham Mobile home park.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Odell Frazer, 23, of Putnam County, was located in a ditch with severe injuries.

Deputies say Frazier left his friend’s house an hour and a half prior to the 911 call to walk to a gas station.

The sheriff’s office says Frazier was found by his friend who became worried he had been gone too long. The friend alerted 911 about the accident.

Frazier was taken to the hospital. According to family members, Frazier is suffering from a broken skull and broken neck along with other broken bones. The family has told deputies Frazier is possibly paralyzed.

Deputies say the vehicle they suspect was involved in the incident was located close to the scene but the accused driver has not been found.”

An accident reconstruction team and detectives responded to the scene.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.