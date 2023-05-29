Memorial Day rain, sunny skies this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Isolated rain showers may push into our region during the morning this Memorial Day, but thereafter, sunny, hot conditions will settle in this week. Find out the details regarding Memorial Day, and more, in the video above!

A low-pressure system will linger in the Carolinas today, lifting moisture into West Virginia throughout this Memorial Day. This means scattered rain showers, with most of the rain being in the central and southern counties of the Mountain State. However, portions of our region (mostly in the southern half) will see scattered rain showers during the morning and afternoon hours, so a few areas will see rain pushing in at times, resulting in dreary, gray conditions. A stray shower may even push into the northern counties, so we can’t rule out rain chances during the Memorial Day Parade. Fortunately, by the evening hours, any leftover showers will dissipate, as the system producing the rain starts pushing back into the Atlantic Ocean. Besides the rain, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds and highs in the mid-to-upper-70s.

Overnight, skies will be partly clear, with light winds and lows in the upper-50s. Then tomorrow, skies will be partly sunny, with light winds and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Throughout the rest of the week, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with light winds and temperatures climbing into the mid-80s by the end of the week, as an upper-level pattern lifts warm, stable air from the south into our region. This means aside from an isolated shower or two that forms due to the heat of the day, the rest of the week will be hot and sunny. So make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen, but otherwise, enjoy the nice weather. Models seem to indicate that the nice weather lasts even into the weekend. In short, rain showers are expected this Memorial Day, but thereafter, the rest of the week will be hot and sunny, so we’ll start off the month of June with summer-like conditions.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Rain showers in the southern counties of our region, and cloudy skies, with an isolated shower or two, in the northern counties, this morning. By the afternoon, expect partly sunny skies all around. East-northeast winds of 5-10 mph. High: 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with only a small chance of an isolated shower. Easterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 58.

Tuesday: Sunny skies. Easterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 82.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 83.

