Monongah High School Alumni Association hosts 100th and possibly final banquet

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Prohibition, the installation of the Hollywood sign, and the first game at Yankee Stadium were current events when the Monongah alumni association held its first banquet in 1923. Every year since then, the association would hold a dinner and dance, where each graduating class would reconnect with other Monongah High graduates. Carol Van Meter, Monongah High class of ‘63, says the annual reunion holds a special place in her heart.

“I’m just tickled to death to not only see these two, but all the others too,” Meter said. “My husband is class of ‘62, so you know, it’s been Monongah all my life.”

The 100th banquet’s attendance was double the number of last year’s, almost certainly due to the special occasion. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, this year’s banquet will likely be the final one held by the alumni association. Treasurer Donna Colbert Davis, who has planned the events for the past 20 years, says that while she has been honored to be in charge of the event for two decades, it’s time to retire from her position.

“It’s bittersweet,” Davis said. “I’ve done it for 20 years, but it’s time to step down.”

While this may be the final Monongah High banquet, Dene Thompson who graduated from Monongah in 1968, hopes the graduating classes will continue to meet up in some aspect in the following years.

“It’s sad that it’s maybe coming to a close,” Thompson said. “Some of the classes will continue to get together with their friends, hopefully, that will keep them connected.”

Thompson’s brother, Nick Saban, Monongah class of ‘69 and head football coach of The University of Alabama, couldn’t attend Saturday night’s event but did send over some memorabilia to include in a raffle.

“He always remembers his roots, where he came from,” Thompson said. “He is always more than willing to help the people or the programs here "

During Saturday’s reunion, scholarships were awarded to three recent graduates within the Marion County School District. The scholarships were the Raymond Glover Scholarship, a Memorial Scholarship, and the Alumni Association Scholarship. Kianna Newbrough, one of the three scholarship recipients, received the last-ever Memorial Scholarship. She says this scholarship will be a huge help in starting college.

“the money is a huge help,” Kianna said. “I’m going to Fairmont State for nursing, and I’m going to be living on campus so, things for my dorm, books uniforms, it all comes at a cost. The “$1,000 is a great help.”

