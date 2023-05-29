2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (5/29/23 at 2:35 p.m.)

Officials with the Harrison County 911 Center tell 5 News two people were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon at Walmart in Grafton.

There is no active threat to the public at this time, officials said.

ORIGINAL STORY (5/29/23 at 2:30 p.m.)

Crews are responding to a reported shooting at Walmart in Grafton.

Crews were dispatched to the reported shooting around 2 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Details are extremely limited at this time, including how many people are injured and the extent of their injuries.

Earlier on Monday was the 156th annual Memorial Day Parade in Grafton, the longest-running Memorial Day Parade in the country.

Numerous agencies responded to the shooting, including Grafton Police Department, Grafton Fire Department, Marion County EMS, West Virginia State Police, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, and Taylor County EMS.

5 News has reporters heading to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

